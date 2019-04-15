FY2019 EPS Estimates for HCP, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (HCP)

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCP in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCP’s FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Shares of HCP opened at $30.86 on Monday. HCP has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in HCP by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCP by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

