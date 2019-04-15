FY2019 Earnings Estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (TTOO)

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Abrams now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 358.67% and a negative net margin of 487.17%.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.80. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 340,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $27,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

