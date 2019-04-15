Future1coin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (F1C)

Future1coin (CURRENCY:F1C) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Future1coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,038.00 worth of Future1coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Future1coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Future1coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00384552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.01374047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00215976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001585 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005935 BTC.

About Future1coin

Future1coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Future1coin’s official website is future1coin.com . Future1coin’s official Twitter account is @kishoresg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Future1coin Token Trading

Future1coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Future1coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Future1coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Future1coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

