A federal judge has threatened to briefly obstruct Carnival Corp. from docking cruise ships in ports in the United States as punishment for a possible probation violation.

The Miami Herald reports U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said Wednesday that she will earn a decision in June, and that she wants company chairman Micky Arison to attend the hearing loss.

Court filings say Miami-based Carnival has been on probation for two years as a piece of a $40 million payoff for lying on the scheme and dumping oil. Regardless of this, prosecutors state ships have dropped gray water to Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park to avoid unfavorable findings in audits that are court-ordered.

Carnival said in a statement which”environmental duty” is a high priority.