Fresnillo (FRES) Price Target Lowered to GBX 880 at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fresnillo to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON FRES opened at GBX 795.60 ($10.40) on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.