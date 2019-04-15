French plan to privatize Paris airports faces backlash

French opposition lawmakers in left and the right are combining efforts to try and obstruct the strategy to privatize Paris airports of President Emmanuel Macron.

The National assembly, france’s lower house of parliament, liberally adopted on Thursday a step allowing the authorities to privatize the group running Paris’ three airports, Aeroports de Paris, or ADP.

A process which could ultimately lead to a referendum was started by opposition lawmakers from the right and left. The Constitutional Council will examine their petition.

The state owns 50.6percent of ADP and did not specify how much it’d sell.

The centrist government claims that the move would increase 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion), cash that would help fund investment in new technologies.

Experts say Paris airports are tactical hubs.