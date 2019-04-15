Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.38. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) Position Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/franklin-liberty-u-s-low-volatility-etf-fllv-position-raised-by-flagship-harbor-advisors-llc.html.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.