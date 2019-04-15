Forum Merger (FMCIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.40

Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forum Merger stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc, formerly Forum Merger Corporation, is an information technology (IT) service provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to its customers. It delivers these offerings across several delivery models including on-premise, and in private, hybrid, and public clouds, as well as the proprietary ConvergeOne Cloud, regardless of client’s existing infrastructure.

