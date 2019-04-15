Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

