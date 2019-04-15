Former top GOP on banking committee hired by bank UBS

The former congressman who headed Republican’s attempts to deregulate the banking industry after the crisis is starting a new project as a worker of Swiss bank UBS.

Jeb Hensarling has been also a congressman from Dallas in 2003 to 2019. Has been chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. He declined to run for re-election in 2018, stating he wished to spend time with his family.

He pushed to undo some of the principles and regulations set into place by Democrats after the crisis the Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau while Hensarling was Congress.