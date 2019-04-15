Fmr LLC Sells 4,483,533 Shares of Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,320,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483,533 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Tronox worth $72,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tronox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TROX opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 8.48. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 3.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,919.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

