Fmr LLC Has $74.48 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,036 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.62% of Marathon Oil worth $74,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 43.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 85.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 172,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $74.48 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/fmr-llc-has-74-48-million-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.