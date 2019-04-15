Fmr LLC Buys 191,922 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,214,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 191,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $70,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Invesco by 114.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,085,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,987,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 94,886.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Canion purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,184.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

