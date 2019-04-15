Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,623,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,338 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $67,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 130.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,538,000 after acquiring an additional 304,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 136.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 260,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Felicia D. Thornton acquired 2,600 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,272.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $250,252,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,958,252 shares of company stock valued at $261,481,778. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/floor-decor-holdings-inc-fnd-holdings-lifted-by-fmr-llc.html.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.