Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 197,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,325. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

In other news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B acquired 2,319,048 shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,416,766.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

