FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $84,456.00 and approximately $92.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00027027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004775 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013610 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00155654 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009252 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000384 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001470 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

