First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 21,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,587 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $379.64 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.61.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

