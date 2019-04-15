First Quantum Minerals (FM) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.20 to C$16.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.05. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.35000005564363 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

