First Manhattan Co. Increases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,948 shares in the last quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. now owns 9,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,926,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,340,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,050 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,481,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,161,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 1,238,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 917,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

