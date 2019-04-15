First Manhattan Co. Has $5.58 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,661,000 after acquiring an additional 337,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,021,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $929,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “First Manhattan Co. Has $5.58 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/first-manhattan-co-has-5-58-million-position-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.