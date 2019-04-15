First Manhattan Co. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.72.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total transaction of $2,712,060.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,965 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $860,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,197 shares of company stock worth $34,247,476. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $283.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $359.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/first-manhattan-co-has-4-59-million-holdings-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.