First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Receives $7.60 Average PT from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 226.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 91,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of -0.13. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

