First Hawaiian Bank Invests $62,000 in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,926,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,926,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,779,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,128,000 after acquiring an additional 383,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,250,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,346,000 after acquiring an additional 557,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

