First Hawaiian Bank Invests $38,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 896.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 264,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,226,000 after acquiring an additional 205,686 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

RUTH opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $770.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Hawaiian Bank Invests $38,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/first-hawaiian-bank-invests-38000-in-ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth.html.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.