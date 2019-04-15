First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 32.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $203,000.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $747,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

