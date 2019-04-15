First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 295.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $143.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

