First Graphene Ltd (FGR) Insider Craig McGuckin Purchases 250,000 Shares

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR) insider Craig McGuckin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($29,255.32).
Shares of ASX:FGR opened at A$0.18 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. First Graphene Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of A$0.21 ($0.15).
First Graphene Company Profile
