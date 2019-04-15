First Graphene Ltd (FGR) Insider Craig McGuckin Purchases 250,000 Shares

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR) insider Craig McGuckin bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($29,255.32).

Shares of ASX:FGR opened at A$0.18 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.51. First Graphene Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of A$0.21 ($0.15).

First Graphene Company Profile

First Graphene Limited develops and produces high technology graphene materials in Sri Lanka. The company was formerly known as First Graphite Limited and changed its name to First Graphene Limited in November 2017. First Graphene Limited is based in Nedlands, Australia.

