First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. First Defiance Financial posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $26,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 101.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,568,000 after buying an additional 862,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 100.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 439,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 440,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 440,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDEF stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.