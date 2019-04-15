First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,546,074 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,978,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,346,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $105,239,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,592,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 110.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,496,061 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. 2,514,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/first-command-financial-services-inc-sells-701-shares-of-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.