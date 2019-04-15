First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First American Financial by 4,404.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,973,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,929,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 448,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $54.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $57.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

