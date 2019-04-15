First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 358.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/first-citizens-bank-trust-co-boosts-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.