First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. 167,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

