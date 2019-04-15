First Bancorp (FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $36.63 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $68.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

