Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000,022 shares, an increase of 431.1% from the March 15th total of 2,824,452 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,518,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $115.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

