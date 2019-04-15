Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,321 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 1,017,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,737,769 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fibrocell Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of Fibrocell Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Shares of FCSC opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. Fibrocell Science has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fibrocell Science will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

WARNING: “Fibrocell Science Inc (FCSC) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/fibrocell-science-inc-fcsc-short-interest-up-40-8-in-march.html.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.