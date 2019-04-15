Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,266,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,847% from the previous session’s volume of 792,110 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.48. As a group, research analysts expect that Fibrocell Science Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fibrocell Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Fibrocell Science worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/fibrocell-science-fcsc-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.