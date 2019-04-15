Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.23 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 63,059,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after purchasing an additional 654,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after purchasing an additional 654,779 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,411,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,488,000 after purchasing an additional 218,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

