Federated Investors (FII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.76

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 14316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $390,691.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $150,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,029 shares of company stock worth $1,126,318. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 2,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 995,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 958,227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 627.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors (FII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.76” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/federated-investors-fii-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-32-76.html.

About Federated Investors (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.