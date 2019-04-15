Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 100 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,475,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $920,150,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 33.8% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 214.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

PYPL opened at $108.48 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

