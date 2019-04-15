Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 200 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,161,844.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock worth $3,811,555. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America upgraded Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.55. 4,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/farmers-merchants-trust-co-of-chambersburg-pa-buys-200-shares-of-hershey-co-hsy.html.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.