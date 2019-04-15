Farmer Bros (FARM) Shares Down 1.5%

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.80. 2,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 86,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FARM. ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $361.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 63.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the third quarter worth about $17,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/farmer-bros-farm-shares-down-1-5.html.

Farmer Bros Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.