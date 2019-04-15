Fantom (FTM) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Fantom has a market cap of $13.67 million and $3.24 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00375756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.01226929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00216190 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001560 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005932 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,270,000,000 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

