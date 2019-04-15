Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lowered by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $133,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $2,386,113.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,972,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,485 shares of company stock valued at $179,244,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $179.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

