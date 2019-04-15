Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,642,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

