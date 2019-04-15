Exfo Inc (EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce sales of $73.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. Exfo posted sales of $72.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year sales of $291.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $294.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.37 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Exfo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Exfo from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of Exfo stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Exfo worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

