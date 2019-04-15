Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

