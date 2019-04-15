Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 190.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $201,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.63.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $252.94. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($11.93). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

