Evans & Sutherland Computer (ESCC) & Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) Critical Analysis

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $37.19 million 0.23 $3.75 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer 10.13% 63.69% 13.48% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -140.61% -71.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evans & Sutherland Computer beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

