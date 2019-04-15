Eurocash (EUSHF) & Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Critical Comparison

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market $5.21 billion 0.51 $158.54 million $1.29 16.53

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 3.04% 27.02% 10.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eurocash and Sprouts Farmers Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 3 11 5 0 2.11

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $25.98, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Eurocash.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Eurocash on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets and grocery stores; and kiosks and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,171 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 8,531 abc network grocery stores; and 4,905 managed stores. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items. As of February 18, 2019, it operated 318 stores in 19 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

