Equity BancShares (EQBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, analysts expect Equity BancShares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,068 shares of company stock worth $33,972. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

